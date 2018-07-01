FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 1, 2018 / 6:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Danish fans, minister miss World Cup clash due to canceled flight

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - A Danish government minister was among 145 fans, family members, sponsors and officials left stranded in Copenhagen after a flight was canceled, forcing them to miss Sunday’s World Cup last 16 clash against Croatia.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Croatia vs Denmark - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - July 1, 2018 Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Culture minister Mette Bock was one of the passengers due to take the flight, which was to go from Moscow to Copenhagen and then on to Nizhny Novgorod. However, the lack of the necessary landing permit for the airport in Copenhagen meant it could not leave Moscow, the Danish FA confirmed to broadcaster TV2.

“We were checked in, spirits were high and the red-and-white colors dominated. But just before we went out to the plane, we were told that we would not be leaving. There were some disappointed faces, I must say,” Bock told the Ritzau news agency.

The winners of the clash between Denmark and Croatia will meet hosts Russia in the quarter-finals on July 7.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Sochi, additional reporting by Andy Cawthorne in Nizhny Novgorod; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.