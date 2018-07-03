FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Danish Football Association reports death threats against striker to police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Football Association said on Tuesday it has reported death threats made against striker Nicolai Jorgensen to the police, after he endured a barrage of online abuse for missing a World Cup penalty against Croatia.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Croatia vs Denmark - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - July 1, 2018 Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen looks dejected after his penalty is saved by Croatia's Danijel Subasic during the shootout REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Jorgensen’s miss in Sunday’s penalty shootout led to Denmark’s elimination from the tournament following a 1-1 stalemate at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

“Stop. Our society must never accept death threats - neither against World Cup stars, politicians or others. It is completely unacceptable and indecent,” the Danish FA said in a statement on Twitter. “We are reporting the case to the police to end this madness.”

Three Danes missed from the spot as Croatia won the shootout 3-2 but Jorgensen was the last to do so, drawing threats and abusive language on his Instagram and Facebook profiles. However, fans responded with a strong show of support for the player.

Reporting by Emil Gjerding Nielson; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

