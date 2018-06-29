FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Factbox: Croatia vs. Denmark

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - Croatia play Denmark in a World Cup Round of 16 match in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday.

Where: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

Capacity: 43,319

When: Sunday July 1, 2100 local (1800 GMT/1400 ET)

Referee: To be announced

Key stats:

- Croatia topped Group D with three wins out of three, including a 3-0 humbling of Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

- Denmark came second in Group C with one win and two draws, though they were criticized for dull defensive play in their final 0-0 encounter with France.

- Croatia are seeking to emulate their best result in 1998, when they reached the semi-finals and finished third after a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the playoff.

- Denmark’s best result at a World Cup was also in 1998, when they reached the quarter-finals, beaten by eventual runners-up Brazil.

- Croatia have qualified for five out of six World Cup tournaments as an independent nation since they broke away from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

- Denmark are on a 17-match unbeaten run.

- The winners face Spain or Russia in a quarter-final.

Previous meetings: The pair have met five times, with two wins each and one draw. Their last meeting was a friendly in 2004 when Denmark won 2-1.

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
