FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 1, 2018 / 6:51 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Croatia and Denmark go to extra time after 1-1 draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - The World Cup last 16 clash between Croatia and Denmark went to extra time on Sunday after the teams finished deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Croatia vs Denmark - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - July 1, 2018 Croatia's Domagoj Vida in action with Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen and Thomas Delaney REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Denmark went ahead after 57 seconds when Mathias Jorgensen scuffed the ball over the line off the foot of Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic but Mario Mandzukic had the Croats back on level terms three minutes later.

If the 30 minutes of extra time fails to produce a winner, there will be a penalty shootout to decide which team goes on to face Russia in the quarter-finals in Sochi on Saturday.

Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Kazan, editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.