Early strikes leave Croatia and Denmark locked at 1-1

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - Croatia and Denmark were deadlocked 1-1 at halftime of a lively World Cup round of 16 clash at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday with both goals scored in the first four minutes.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Croatia vs Denmark - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - July 1, 2018 Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores their first goal past Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel REUTERS/Darren Staples

Denmark went ahead after 57 seconds when Mathias Jorgensen scuffed the ball over the line off the foot of Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic but Mario Mandzukic soon had the Croats back on level terms with an equally scrappy finish.

The winners will play hosts Russia in the quarter-finals in Sochi on Saturday.