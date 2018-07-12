Croatia cabinet meets in soccer team jerseys to mark World Cup semi-final win

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia’s cabinet ministers held a session dressed in the red and white checkered jerseys of the national soccer team on Thursday to celebrate the country’s victory in a World Cup semi-final.

Croatia's Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic arrives for an informal meeting of EU's Home Affairs Ministers in Innsbruck, Austria, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Croatia beat England 2-1 in Moscow on Wednesday to reach the final for the first time and they will face France on Sunday.

“What happened yesterday in Moscow is the best possible promotion for the country on a global level. This is success for a small country with huge heart,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at the beginning of the cabinet session.

Plenkovic attended Wednesday’s game.