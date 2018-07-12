Russia's foreign ministry condemns Croatian player's 'Glory to Ukraine!' comment

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday a video by Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, where the player says “Glory to Ukraine!”, was “not clever” and that soccer and politics should not mix.

Speaking after Croatia’s victory in a semi-final match against England on Wednesday, Vida apologized for the video, describing it as a “mistake”.

In an earlier statement, the former player with Ukrainian team Dynamo Kiev said the message in the video was not meant to be political.