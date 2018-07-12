FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 12, 2018 / 2:29 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Russia's foreign ministry condemns Croatian player's 'Glory to Ukraine!' comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday a video by Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, where the player says “Glory to Ukraine!”, was “not clever” and that soccer and politics should not mix.

Speaking after Croatia’s victory in a semi-final match against England on Wednesday, Vida apologized for the video, describing it as a “mistake”.

In an earlier statement, the former player with Ukrainian team Dynamo Kiev said the message in the video was not meant to be political.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Ivanova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.