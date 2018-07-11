FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 5:08 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Croatia and England go to extra time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Croatia and England were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes in their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday after Croatia’s Ivan Perisic scored in the 68th minute to cancel out Kieran Trippier’s early free kick.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Semi Final - Croatia v England - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 11, 2018 England's Harry Kane on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Trippier curled the ball in after five minutes to get England off to a flying start but Croatia hit back when Perisic got in front of his marker to flick in a high cross from Sime Vrsaljko in the 68th minute.

The match is going into extra time.

The winners will play France in the final on Sunday.

Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond

