Croatia and England go to extra time

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Croatia and England were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes in their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday after Croatia’s Ivan Perisic scored in the 68th minute to cancel out Kieran Trippier’s early free kick.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Semi Final - Croatia v England - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 11, 2018 England's Harry Kane on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Trippier curled the ball in after five minutes to get England off to a flying start but Croatia hit back when Perisic got in front of his marker to flick in a high cross from Sime Vrsaljko in the 68th minute.

The match is going into extra time.

The winners will play France in the final on Sunday.