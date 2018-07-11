Croatia and England go to extra time

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Croatia and England were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes in their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday after Croatia’s Ivan Perisic scored in the 68th minute to cancel out Kieran Trippier’s early free kick.
Trippier curled the ball in after five minutes to get England off to a flying start but Croatia hit back when Perisic got in front of his marker to flick in a high cross from Sime Vrsaljko in the 68th minute.
The match is going into extra time.
The winners will play France in the final on Sunday.
