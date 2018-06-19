Factbox - Denmark v Australia

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Denmark play Australia in a World Cup Group C match on Thursday:

Where: Samara Arena, Samara

Capacity: 41,970

When: Thursday June 21, 16:00 local (1300 GMT/0900 ET)

Key stats:

* Denmark have progressed from the Group Stage of the World Cup on three occasions. They have only failed to once, in 2010.

* 19-year-old Australian forward Daniel Arzani is the youngest player at the 2018 World Cup

* Australia are taking part at their fifth World Cup. They got past the group stage once, in 2006, before losing 1-0 in the second round to a late goal from Italy’s Francesco Totti.

* After the game against Peru, the Danish World Cup squad hired a private jet to fly defender Jonas Knudsen home to see his newborn daughter, who arrived after the squad had gone to Russia.

Previous meetings: The two sides have never met in a competitive fixture. However, Denmark won the most recent friendly match 2-0 in June 2012.