June 21, 2018 / 2:53 PM / in 2 hours

Australia forward Nabbout ruled out of World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Australia forward Andrew Nabbout has been ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining a serious shoulder injury during the 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday, coach Bert van Marwijk said.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - Denmark vs Australia - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - June 21, 2018 Australia's Andrew Nabbout after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Nabbout grabbed at his shoulder after falling in a challenge and came off grimacing in the 74th minute of the Group C match in Samara.

“He has bad shoulder injury and his tournament is over,” Dutchman Van Marwijk told a news conference.

With one point from their opening two games, Australia’s chances of reaching the knockout rounds are on a knife edge, and they need victory against Peru in their final match to have any hope of advancing.

Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ed Osmond

