Danish players fly team mate home to see newborn daughter

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Denmark’s players clubbed together so defender Jonas Knudsen could fly home on a private jet to see his new-born daughter shortly after the win over Peru in their first match at the World Cup.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Denmark Training - Mordovia Arena, Saransk, Russia - June 15, 2018 Denmark's Jonas Knudsen and Henrik Dalsgaard during training REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Knudsen’s wife Trine gave birth to a girl several weeks earlier than expected after he had already arrived in Russia.

In a gesture of team unity, the players decided to pay for the jet to fly Knudsen home shortly after the 1-0 victory against Peru in Group C on Saturday.

“I think you have to remember we are human beings as well as footballers,” said goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

“As a father myself I cannot imagine how hard it was for Jonas getting that message and not being there.

“There are lots of fathers in the squad and so we wanted to look at the human side and do anything for him to see his daughter.”

It was only a brief visit for Knudsen, who returned to the camp on Monday in preparation for Denmark’s meeting with Australia on Thursday in Samara.