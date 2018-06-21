Australia resist starting Cahill or Arzani

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Australia coach Bert van Marwijk stuck with Andrew Nabbout up front for the World Cup Group C clash against Denmark on Thursday, resisting calls to bring in veteran Tim Cahill or youngster Daniel Arzani.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Australia Training - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - June 20, 2018 Australia's Tim Cahill and Aziz Behich during training REUTERS/David Gray

Van Marwijk named the same side who lost 2-1 to France in their opening match.

For Denmark, Lasse Schone replaced the injured William Kvist in midfield as coach Age Hareide named an otherwise unchanged side from the one that beat Peru 1-0.

Playmaker Christian Eriksen starts behind striker Nicolai Jorgensen for the Danes.