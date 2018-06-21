FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 21, 2018 / 11:13 AM / in an hour

Australia resist starting Cahill or Arzani

Jack Tarrant

1 Min Read

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Australia coach Bert van Marwijk stuck with Andrew Nabbout up front for the World Cup Group C clash against Denmark on Thursday, resisting calls to bring in veteran Tim Cahill or youngster Daniel Arzani.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Australia Training - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - June 20, 2018 Australia's Tim Cahill and Aziz Behich during training REUTERS/David Gray

Van Marwijk named the same side who lost 2-1 to France in their opening match.

For Denmark, Lasse Schone replaced the injured William Kvist in midfield as coach Age Hareide named an otherwise unchanged side from the one that beat Peru 1-0.

Playmaker Christian Eriksen starts behind striker Nicolai Jorgensen for the Danes.

Reporting by Jack Tarrant, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.