FIFA fines Denmark for crowd disturbance, sexist banner

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Danish Football Association has been fined $20,040 and given a warning for crowd disturbance and the display of a sexist banner by Denmark fans at the World Cup, global soccer governing body FIFA said on Sunday.

FIFA said in a statement that Danish spectators had thrown objects at fans from Australia in the countries’ 1-1 draw on Thursday in Samara. It added that Denmark had not respected the “pre-match protocol” ahead of their encounter with Australia.

The Danish Football Association could not immediately be reached for comment.

Denmark, currently second in Group C, play France in their last group stage match on Tuesday at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium.