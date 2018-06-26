FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Qualified France make six changes against Denmark

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - France coach Didier Deschamps, with his side already qualified for the next round, has made six changes to his starting line-up for their final World Cup Group C match against Denmark at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - France Training - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 25, 2018 France coach Didier Deschamps (C), Paul Pogba (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R) during training REUTERS/Carl Recine

Ousmane Dembele, who came on for Kylian Mbappe late in the 1-0 win over Peru, and Thomas Lemar will support Olivier Giroud up front as France look to dispel suggestions — including from Danish coach Age Hareide — that they lack quality.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Deschamps is resting midfielders Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso and Blaise Matuidi, who all risk suspension if booked, and also gives a game to Hugo Lloris’s understudy in goal, Steve Mandanda.

Hareide, whose side need a win to be sure of qualifying but could progress even if they lose, makes three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with third-placed Australia.

Andreas Cornelius and France-based Martin Braithwaite start up front in place of Nicolai Jorgensen and the suspended Yussuf Poulsen. Matthias Jorgensen comes in at the back as Andreas Christensen takes the place of Lasse Schone in midfield.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald ; @macdonaldrtr, editing by Pritha Sarkar

