FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 14, 2018 / 12:44 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Salah set for comeback in Egypt's opener against Uruguay

Shrivathsa Sridhar

1 Min Read

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has recovered from a shoulder injury and will play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay, coach Hector Cuper said on Thursday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Egypt Training - Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 14, 2018 Egypt's Mohamed Salah during training REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

“I can almost assure you 100 percent that he will play, save unforeseen circumstances at the very last minute,” Cuper told a news conference ahead of Friday’s Group A match.

Salah, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season, injured shoulder ligaments in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid on May 26 and has not played since, keeping fans in suspense before Egypt’s first World Cup finals in 28 years.

Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.