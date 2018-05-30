Soccer: Egypt's Salah out for up to four weeks says Liverpool physio

(Reuters) - Egypt’s Mohamed Salah’s shoulder injury will keep him out of action for three to four weeks, Liverpool’s club physio said, as the forward tries to recover in time for the World Cup.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - NSC Olympic Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine - May 26, 2018 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The 25-year-old winger is desperate to play for Egypt in only their third World Cup and their first for 38 years.

“He is sad about what happened but is totally focused on recovery, seeing when he can be ready,” physio Ruben Pons told Spanish sports newspaper Marca of the injury to Salah during Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

“In principle it will be between three and four weeks but we will try to reduce those dates, that’s the big goal,” he added.

Egypt begin their campaign in World Cup Group A against Uruguay on June 15, before facing hosts Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25, meaning if Salah takes four weeks to recover he could be fit in time for the knock-out phases.

Egypt reached the tournament after Salah scored a 95th minute penalty to help them beat Congo 2-1 in October.

Salah, who scored 44 goals in a sensational first season for Liverpool after joining from Roma, was voted Player of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association this month, completing a sweep of England’s individual prizes and becoming the first African player to win the prestigious award.