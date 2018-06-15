Egyptians upbeat despite painful loss to Uruguay

CAIRO (Reuters) - Despite a heart-wrenching last-gasp loss to Uruguay on Friday in their first World Cup appearance in 28 years, Egyptians were optimistic about their chances after nearly forcing a draw without talismanic forward Mohamed Salah.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Egypt vs Uruguay - Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 15, 2018 Egypt team group before the match REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

At street cafes tightly packed with red and black national jersey-clad fans, Egyptians let out a long collective groan as Uruguay’s Jose Gimenez headed an 89th-minute header to secure a 1-0 victory for his side.

Still, Egyptians, who have been on tenterhooks over news of whether Salah would recover from a shoulder injury in time to play, said the battling performance was a positive omen.

“Even without Mohamed Salah the national team performed well. All players are playing well and Trezeguet did well,” said 20-year old Saeed Aly, referring to the nickname of Egyptian midfielder Mahmoud Hassan.

All eyes have been on Salah, who was injured in last month’s Champions League final after scoring 44 goals in the season for Liverpool, stunning his soccer-crazy home country of 100 million people.

Egypt coach Hector Cuper said this week Salah had a “great chance” of playing against Uruguay, but the seven-times African champions chose to keep him on the substitutes’ bench to rest before the game against hosts Russia on Tuesday.

“There has to be better planning for the attack. There has to be player movement. I think our defense was good but the attacking movement was zero relative to all other teams,” said 33-year old Mahmoud Badri.