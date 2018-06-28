FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 28, 2018 / 10:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ouch! 'Stupid' Batshuayi sees funny side of rebound gaffe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KALININGRAD, Russia (Reuters) - Michy Batshuayi was quick to see the funny side after his celebration of Belgium’s winning World Cup goal over England ended with him being smacked hard in the face by the ball.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group G - England vs Belgium - Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 28, 2018 Belgium's Michy Batshuayi kicks the ball in celebration after teammate Adnan Januzaj scores their first goal REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“Why am I so stupid bro,” the Borussia Dortmund striker tweeted after video loops went viral of him lashing the ball against the post following Adnan Januzaj’s second-half goal, only for it to rebound at close range and hit him.

The second-half strike gave Belgium a 1-0 win that saw them move into the second round as Group G winners over England, though victory means they face much the tougher half of the draw.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Moscow; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.