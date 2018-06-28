Ouch! 'Stupid' Batshuayi sees funny side of rebound gaffe

KALININGRAD, Russia (Reuters) - Michy Batshuayi was quick to see the funny side after his celebration of Belgium’s winning World Cup goal over England ended with him being smacked hard in the face by the ball.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group G - England vs Belgium - Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 28, 2018 Belgium's Michy Batshuayi kicks the ball in celebration after teammate Adnan Januzaj scores their first goal REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“Why am I so stupid bro,” the Borussia Dortmund striker tweeted after video loops went viral of him lashing the ball against the post following Adnan Januzaj’s second-half goal, only for it to rebound at close range and hit him.

The second-half strike gave Belgium a 1-0 win that saw them move into the second round as Group G winners over England, though victory means they face much the tougher half of the draw.