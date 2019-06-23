VAR in the spotlight again as Cameroon fume over offside calls

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Round of 16 - England v Cameroon - Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France - June 23, 2019 England's Jill Scott in action REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

VALENCIENNES, France (Reuters) - Cameroon’s players made little effort to hide their rage against the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during their women’s World Cup last-16 match against England on Sunday, after Phil Neville’s side scored their second goal.

The Lionesses, who had gone ahead through Steph Houghton’s close range free kick, had a goal by Ellen White disallowed for offside at the end of the first half before it was given following a VAR review, prompting dramatic scenes.

Incensed by the decision, Cameroon’s players appeared to almost refuse to restart the game as they argued with the referee, pointing to the screen in stadium which showed the replay.

Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa Stepped in to calm his players before they kicked off and the game went to halftime.

VAR again proved to be an annoyance for the African team as they scored through Ajara Nchout early in the second half only for the goal to be disallowed for offside following a review, leaving the forward close to tears amid more protests.

England then added a third through Alex Greenwood in the 58th minute to rub salt into the wounds.