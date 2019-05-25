Soccer: England women beat Denmark 2-0 in World Cup warm-up

Soccer Football - Women's International Friendly - England v Denmark - The Banks's Stadium, Walsall, Britain - May 25, 2019 England's Jill Scott celebrates scoring their second goal with Rachel Daly Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

(Reuters) - England beat Denmark 2-0 in their penultimate warm-up match before the women’s World Cup, with goals from Nikita Parris and Jill Scott in either half giving the Lionesses the win in Walsall on Saturday.

Phil Neville’s side initially struggled to keep the ball but had the chance to take the lead in the 17th minute when Ellen White was put through on goal on a counter-attack, only to see her effort go wide of the far post.

The hosts were also fortunate late in the half when Signe Bruun bundled the ball into the England net but the goal was disallowed for a handball.

Parris, who recently moved to Champions League winners Olympique Lyon, helped to settle the team’s nerves in first-half stoppage time when she pounced on a poor clearance at the edge of the box and her shot crept past goalkeeper Katrine Abel.

Skipper Scott made it 2-0 with a header from close range in the 59th minute after she made an unmarked run from midfield to get on the end of Beth Mead’s cross.

England play one more warm-up game against New Zealand on June 1 before heading to France for the World Cup where they will begin their campaign in Group D against Scotland on June 9 before taking on Argentina and 2011 champions Japan.