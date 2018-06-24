England, heading for last 16, crushing Panama 5-0

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - England were set for a place in the last 16 of the World Cup as they romped to a 5-0 lead at half-time, with two goals each from defender John Stones and Harry Kane, in their Group G match on Sunday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group G - England vs Panama - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 24, 2018 England's Harry Kane scores their fifth goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Stones headed England in front in the eighth minute, losing his marker to angle home a Kieran Trippier corner before captain Kane made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute with his third goal of the tournament, an emphatically struck penalty after Jesse Lingard was pushed over in the box by Fidel Escobar.

Lingard made it 3-0 in the 36th minute with a beautiful strike from just outside the area before Stones nodded in the fourth after a cleverly worked free-kick routine.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Kane made it five with another penalty.

An England win would also secure progress for Belgium, while eliminating Panama and Tunisia.