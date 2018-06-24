FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

England, heading for last 16, crushing Panama 5-0

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - England were set for a place in the last 16 of the World Cup as they romped to a 5-0 lead at half-time, with two goals each from defender John Stones and Harry Kane, in their Group G match on Sunday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group G - England vs Panama - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 24, 2018 England's Harry Kane scores their fifth goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Stones headed England in front in the eighth minute, losing his marker to angle home a Kieran Trippier corner before captain Kane made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute with his third goal of the tournament, an emphatically struck penalty after Jesse Lingard was pushed over in the box by Fidel Escobar.

Lingard made it 3-0 in the 36th minute with a beautiful strike from just outside the area before Stones nodded in the fourth after a cleverly worked free-kick routine.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Kane made it five with another penalty.

An England win would also secure progress for Belgium, while eliminating Panama and Tunisia.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
