Tattoo this: England superfan gets '2018 World Cup Winners' on his belly

LEEDS, England (Reuters) - When England captain Harry Kane scored his second penalty against Panama in their group stage clash on Sunday, super fan Jamie Richardson was left in no doubt that manager Gareth Southgate’s side were heading for World Cup glory.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group G - England vs Panama - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 24, 2018 England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“It got to 5-0 up and it just hit me - an epiphany: ‘England are going to the win the World Cup this year. You get the tattoo and they will bring it home.’ And that’s exactly what I did,” Richardson said at his local pub in Kippax, near Leeds.

The tattoo — on his belly — is of the World Cup trophy with ‘England 2018 World Cup winners’ written across it.

England fans know all about misplaced optimism. Their one World Cup win in 1966 has been followed by decades of disappointment.

Still, England beat Panama 6-1 and face Columbia on Tuesday for a place in the last eight. Richardson, 32, will be watching in his local pub.

“We’ll see who’s stupid won’t we come two weeks ... When we get to the final everybody around here can build a little shrine around me. You can come and touch the tattoo or come and say a prayer to it,” he told the BBC.

“The premonition - they’ll say: ‘He told us it’d happen. He went and got it done. They won.’ So if you need lottery numbers or you want to know who’s winning the raffle next week, come and see me and I’ll sort you out.”