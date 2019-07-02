U.S. reach World Cup final with dramatic win over England

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Semi Final - England v United States - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 2, 2019 Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal with Lindsey Horan and team mates REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

LYON, France (Reuters) - Defending champions United States reached the women’s World Cup final for the fifth time after an incident-packed 2-1 win over England, who missed a late penalty, on Tuesday.

Christen Press, in for the absent Megan Rapinoe, put the U.S. ahead in the 10th minute with a fine header but the Lionesses fought back, leveling nine minutes later with Ellen White’s sixth goal of the tournament.

The U.S. restored their advantage in the 31st minute through Alex Morgan’s header from Lindsey Horan’s perfectly floated ball — a goal which Morgan, on her 30th birthday, celebrated with a mocking ‘sip of tea’ gesture.

England thought they had leveled in the 69th minute, through another excellent White finish, but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR video review.

VAR did provide England with a lifeline though, a penalty awarded for a foul on White, but England skipper Steph Houghton’s soft spot kick was saved by Alyssa Naeher. England had defender Millie Bright sent off for a second booking three minutes from the end.