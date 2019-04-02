USWNT gets 'equal pay' bump from LUNA Bar

FILE PHOTO: USA Women's Soccer team forwards (L-R) Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, and Alex Morgan pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. Picture taken March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LUNA Bar said Tuesday it will pay the 23 members of the U.S. 2019 Women’s World Cup squad $31,250 each to make up for the disparity in roster bonuses awarded to the men’s team.

“We knew we had to do something. And do it now,” the food company said in a statement. “And let’s be clear, this isn’t about bravery and determination — which they rock in abundance. Or even about the money. It’s simply because, well, they deserve it.”

The company made the announcement on Equal Pay Day, which falls on April 2 because organizers say that’s how far into the year women must work to earn the equivalent of what men earned the previous year.

Last month, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and 25 other USWNT players sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in federal court in California, claiming gender discrimination. The players contend their male counterparts receiver better pay and working conditions that include training, coaching, medical care, travel accommodations and game scheduling.

The team is scheduled to defend its World Cup title beginning in June in France.

—Field Level Media