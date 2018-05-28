Soccer: Carvajal expected to be fit for Spain at World Cup

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal will be fit to feature for Spain at the World Cup despite suffering a hamstring injury in the Champions league final win over Liverpool on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - NSC Olympic Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine - May 26, 2018 Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal looks dejected as he leaves the pitch with medical staff after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The right back will be out for between two to three weeks according to Spanish media reports, with Spain set to kick off their World Cup campaign in Russia against Portugal in Group B on June 15.

“Carvajal will join the national team camp in the afternoon of May 28 to start the recovery process of the injury he suffered last Saturday,” said Spain in a statement on Monday.

The defender was replaced by Nacho Fernandez in the 37th minute of Madrid’s 3-1 win in Kiev after sustaining the injury under pressure from Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson.

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is an alternative option in Julen Lopetegui’s squad along with Carvajal’s Madrid team mate Nacho.