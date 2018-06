KALININGRAD, Russia (Reuters) - Spain were drawing 1-1 with Morocco at halftime in their final World Cup Group B match on Monday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Spain vs Morocco - Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 25, 2018 Morocco's Khalid Boutaib scores their first goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

That result would put Spain into the last 16 after Isco canceled out a surprise opening strike from Morocco’s Khalid Boutaib.

Spain are on course to finish second in the group behind Portugal, who led Iran 1-0 at halftime. Morocco have been eliminated.