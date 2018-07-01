Russia's Dzagoev to play against Spain, TASS cites father as saying

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia midfielder Alan Dzagoev, who injured his hamstring in his country’s 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in their first World Cup match, will be fit to play against Spain on Sunday, TASS news agency cited his father as saying.

FILE PHOTO: World Cup - Group A - Russia vs Saudi Arabia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 14, 2018 Russia's Alan Dzagoev goes off the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Russia take on Spain on Sunday afternoon at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium after reaching the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in the post-Soviet era.

“Alan is currently feeling good... He told me that he will play in the match against Spain, if not in the starting line-up then as a substitute,” TASS quoted Dzagoev’s father Tarel as saying.

Dzagoev was forced to leave the pitch in the 23rd minute against Saudi Arabia. He also played in Russia’s World Cup squad in 2014.