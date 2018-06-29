FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 3:15 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Factbox: Spain vs. Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Spain play hosts Russia in a World Cup last-16 match at Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

Where: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Capacity: 80,000

When: Sunday July 1 , 1700 local (1400 GMT/1000 ET)

Referee: To be announced

Key stats:

- Spain took five points in Group B but finished top on goals scored, drawing 3-3 with Portugal, 2-2 with Morocco and beating Iran 1-0.

- Russia were runners-up in Group A, beginning with a bang by beating Saudi Arabia 5-0 and Egypt 3-1 but losing 3-0 to group winners Uruguay.

- Russia’s top scorer in the tournament is Denis Cheryshev on three strikes, the same number of goals as Spain’s leading marksman Diego Costa

- Russia covered more distance than any other team in the first two rounds of games, running a combined 118km against Saudi Arabia and 115km against Egypt, although they dropped their intensity against Uruguay, when they had a man sent off in the first half and could only cover 98km.

- Russia are playing in the round of 16 at a World Cup for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union’s best finish was reaching the 1966 semi-finals.

- Spain won a first World Cup in 2010, before then they had never got beyond the quarter-finals.

- Spain are unbeaten in 23 games, their last defeat coming when they lost 2-0 to Italy in the round of 16 in Euro 2016.

- The winners face Croatia or Denmark in the quarter-finals.

Previous meetings: Russia have failed to beat Spain in any of their six games, with the Spaniards winning four times and two matches ending in a draw. Their last meeting was an entertaining 3-3 draw in a friendly last November, while the last competitive match was in the semi-finals of Euro 2008, which Spain won 3-0.

Reporting by Richard Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
