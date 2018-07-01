Russia's Yerokhin becomes first 'fourth sub' at World Cup

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Aleksandr Yerokhin made a little piece of World Cup history on Sunday when he became the first man to appear as a fourth substitute in a tournament match during the hosts’ game against Spain in Moscow.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Spain vs Russia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 1, 2018 Spain's Andres Iniesta in action with Russia's Aleksandr Yerokhin REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

FIFA introduced a new regulation for the 2018 World Cup that allowed teams to use a fourth replacement in extra time, and coach Stanislav Cherchesov took advantage of it halfway through the first period, sending on Yerokhin for Daler Kuzyayev.

The game was level at 1-1 after 90 minutes and also at the point of the fourth change.