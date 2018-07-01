FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 1, 2018 / 4:15 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Russia's Yerokhin becomes first 'fourth sub' at World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Aleksandr Yerokhin made a little piece of World Cup history on Sunday when he became the first man to appear as a fourth substitute in a tournament match during the hosts’ game against Spain in Moscow.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Spain vs Russia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 1, 2018 Spain's Andres Iniesta in action with Russia's Aleksandr Yerokhin REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

FIFA introduced a new regulation for the 2018 World Cup that allowed teams to use a fourth replacement in extra time, and coach Stanislav Cherchesov took advantage of it halfway through the first period, sending on Yerokhin for Daler Kuzyayev.

The game was level at 1-1 after 90 minutes and also at the point of the fourth change.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.