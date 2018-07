MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia forward Artem Dzyuba converted a penalty three minutes before the break to pull the World Cup hosts level at 1-1 with Spain at halftime in their round of 16 tie on Sunday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Spain vs Russia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 1, 2018 Russia's Artem Dzyuba scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Spain went ahead in the 12th minute when Marco Asensio floated over a cross from the right and Russia’s veteran defender Sergei Ignashevich turned the ball into his own net as he tried to wrestle Sergio Ramos to the ground.