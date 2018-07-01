Iniesta left out of Spanish starting line-up against Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Spain left Andres Iniesta out of their starting line-up for their World Cup second round tie against hosts Russia on Sunday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Spain Press Conference - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 19, 2018 Spain's Andres Iniesta during the press conference REUTERS/John Sibley

Spain coach Fernando Hierro decided to field Sergio Busquets and Koke in front of the defense with David Silva, Isco and Marco Asensio ahead of them and Diego Costa as the lone center forward.

Nacho replaced Dani Carvajal at right back in another change from the side which needed a late equalizer to draw 2-2 with Morocco in their final group game.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov reverted back to his favorite 5-3-2 formation, with three central defenders and Artem Dzyuba as the lone forward.