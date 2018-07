MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s World Cup round of 16 tie against Spain went into extra time on Sunday after the two sides were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Spain vs Russia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 1, 2018 Russia's Artem Dzyuba scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Spain took a 12th-minute lead when veteran Russia defender Sergei Ignashevich put into his own net. Artem Dzyuba equalized from a penalty for the hosts three minutes before halftime after Gerard Pique handled in the area.