June 9, 2018 / 6:55 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Soccer: Morocco end World Cup warm-ups on a positive note

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN (Reuters) - Younes Belhanda and Hakim Ziyech scored in the first half to ensure Morocco continued to show good form and finished their World Cup preparations with a confidence-building 3-1 away win over Estonia in a friendly international on Saturday.

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Estonia vs Morocco - A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia - June 9, 2018 Morocco's Hakim Ziyech scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Belhanda scored after 11 minutes and Dutch-born Ziyech added a penalty seven minutes before the break. Substitute Youssef En-Nesyri added a third with 15 minutes to go but Estonia pulled one back through Ats Purje. Morocco beat Slovakia on Monday and drew with Ukraine last week in their other two warm-up games. They meet Iran in their Group B opener in St Petersburg on Friday before also taking on Portugal and Spain.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg, editing by Clare Fallon

