FIFA President Infantino to run for re-election in 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday he will run for re-election as head of soccer’s global governing body.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Speaking at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on the eve of the World Cup, the Swiss-Italian said he would present his candidacy for elections taking place in Paris in June 2019.

Infantino was elected to the post in February 2016.

“I want another four years of it because I believe in what I do,” Infantino said after the congress. “I believe in what I can do for FIFA and for football.”

Infantino said his tenure had seen a significant improvement in the organization’s finances.

“I feel as well a lot of support from many around the world who want to see a strong FIFA, who want to see a FIFA who is present, a FIFA who is helping to address their issues about football development,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the congress voted to grant the 2026 World Cup to a joint bit by Canada, the United States and Mexico. Morocco lost the bidding process for a fifth time.

The 2026 event will be the first expanded tournament featuring 48 teams, up from the current 32-team tournament, which begins on Thursday.

Russia is hosting this year’s tournament from June 14 to July 15 in 11 cities including Moscow, St Petersburg and Sochi.