FIFA to stick with 32 teams for Qatar World Cup

FILE PHOTO: People speak near an interactive installation, promoting the soccer 2022 World Cup Qatar, in the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure in Moscow, Russia July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be held with 32 participating teams and not an expanded 48 teams, organizers FIFA said on Wednesday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had proposed expanding the tournament but the sport’s world ruling body said in statement: “Following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders, it was concluded that under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now.”

The 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, is scheduled to feature 48 teams.