Croatia player ratings in the World Cup final

MOSCOW (Reuters) - How Croatia’s players performed in their 4-2 defeat by France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Danijel Subasic, 6

The goalkeeper could not be blamed for any of the four goals conceded. He was left helpless by Mario Mandzukic’s own goal, sent the wrong way for Antoine Griezmann’s penalty and saw strikes by Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe too late. Made one save, blocking an angled strike from Mbappe with the score at 2-1.

Sime Vrsaljko, 5

Could not offer the threat going forward that he posed against England, as Croatia created most of their danger down the opposite flank instead.

Dejan Lovren, 5

Failed to produce a performance fitting his self-penned tag of ‘one of the best players in the world’, lacking authority in and around the area.

Domagoj Vida, 6

Coped well against Mbappe and Griezmann given his shortage of pace, frequently cutting out through balls, and made a vital sliding tackle to prevent Griezmann breaking free. Could have closed Mbappe down quicker for the fourth goal. Laid the ball back to Ivan Perisic for the equalizer and headed wide near the end of the first half.

Ivan Strinic, 5

Kept on getting beaten by Mbappe, especially in the second half, although provided good support to Perisic going forward.

Ivan Rakitic, 6

Floated between attacking and defensive roles, doing far better with the latter.

Luka Modric, 7

Began in an advanced role then reverted to his favored position of dictating play from deep where he had a greater influence but not to the level he had enjoyed throughout the tournament, not helped by his team mates’ failure to get into dangerous areas.

Marcelo Brozovic, 6

Harshly penalized for his challenge on Griezmann which led to the opening goal, made some important clearances later in the game.

Ivan Perisic, 7

Croatia’s most dangerous player and their main focal point in attack. Showed great composure to swivel and hammer in their equalizer but was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area to give away a penalty.

Ante Rebic, 5

Lacked the incisiveness of other performances and spurned the one chance he managed to create, denied by a tip over the bar from France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Mario Mandzukic, 5

Was largely kept under wrapes by the France defense and struggled to find space in the box for most of the game. Glanced Griezmann’s free-kick into his own net to break the deadlock. Later, his persistence saw him tackle Lloris and knock the ball into the net to give his side a glimmer of hope.

Substitutes

Andrej Kramaric

Replaced Rebic in the 71st minute

Marko Pjarca

Replaced Strinic in the 82nd minute