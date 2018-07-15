France player ratings in the World Cup final

MOSCOW (Reuters) - How France’s players performed in their 4-2 win over Croatia in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Hugo Lloris, 5

Made two important saves when the game was finely balanced but the produced arguably the worst goalkeeping mishap in World Cup final history when he attempted to dribble around Mario Mandzukic who dispossessed him and scored. Fortunately, France were home and dry by then.

Benjamin Pavard, 6

Did not get forward as much in his previous games and found Ivan Perisic a handful. He will be remembered for his spectacular equalizer in the 4-3 second-round win over Argentina.

Raphael Varane, 6

His leap contributed to Mario Mandzukic scoring an own goal to give France the lead although, in defense, he struggled in dealing with Croatia’s crosses. His second-half performance was much closer to his authoritative displays from earlier in the tournament.

Samuel Umtiti, 6

The usual good anticipation and timely interceptions although he looked uncomfortable in the first half when Croatia sent crosses into the area. Like Varane, he grew in confidence as the game went on.

Lucas Hernandez, 7

Like Tavard, the 22-year-old has handsomely rewarded the faith placed in him by coach Didier Deschamps. Set up the fourth goal for Kylian Mbappe with a superb run down the left.

N’Golo Kante, 5

His least impressive performance of the tournament. Struggled to contain Croatia playmaker Luka Modric, earned a first-half booking for a cynical foul on Ivan Perisic and was substituted in the 55th minute to remove the threat of a red card.

Paul Pogba, 8

Although he missed a header in the build-up to Croatia’s first goal, he more than atoned by blasting France’s third goal, finishing a move he had started himself with a raking pass to set Kylian Mbappe free.

Kylian Mbappe, 8

France use his pace sparingly but to devastating effect. He was a constant threat down to Croatia down the right, was involved in the move which led to the third goal with a searing run and capped his tournament by scoring the fourth.

Antoine Griezmann, 7

Won and took the free kick which led to the first goal, then scored the second by coolly converting a penalty — albeit a debatable one. Also involved in the build-up to the third goal with clever touches.

Blaise Matuidi, 6

Struggled in the first half as Croatia took control but was involved in the VAR incident which led to France’s penalty just before halftime. Reliable and hard-working as ever, allowing his more flamboyant team mates to shine.

Olivier Giroud, 7

The usual selfless performance, even if he finished the tournament without scoring a goal. Often had to battle alone against the Croatia defense and played an important role at the back with a key headed clearance from a dangerous corner.

Substitutes:

Steven Nzonzi - replaced N’Golo Kante in the 55th minute

Corentin Tolisso - replaced Blaise Matuidi in the 73rd minute

Nabil Fekir - replaced Olivier Giroud in the 81st minute