July 13, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

List of previous World Cup finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - FIFA World Cup finals since the competition began in 1930.

2014 Germany beat Argentina 1-0*

2010 Spain beat Netherlands 1-0*

2006 Italy beat France 5-3 on penalties (match ended 1-1 after extra time)

2002 Brazil beat Germany 2-0

1998 France beat Brazil 3-0

1994 Brazil beat Italy 3-2 on penalties (match ended 0-0 after extra time)

1990 West Germany beat Argentina 1-0

1986 Argentina beat West Germany 3-2

1982 Italy beat West Germany 3-1

1978 Argentina beat the Netherlands 3-1*

1974 West Germany beat the Netherlands 2-1

1970 Brazil beat Italy 4-1

1966 England beat West Germany 4-2*

1962 Brazil beat Czechoslovakia 3-1

1958 Brazil beat Sweden 5-2

1954 West Germany beat Hungary 3-2

1950 Uruguay beat Brazil 2-1**

1938 Italy beat Hungary 4-2

1934 Italy beat Czechoslovakia 2-1*

1930 Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2

* match won during extra time

**Tournament decided by four-team round robin stage rather than a two team final.

Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
