List of previous World Cup finals

2014 Germany beat Argentina 1-0*
2010 Spain beat Netherlands 1-0*
2006 Italy beat France 5-3 on penalties (match ended 1-1 after extra time)
2002 Brazil beat Germany 2-0
1998 France beat Brazil 3-0
1994 Brazil beat Italy 3-2 on penalties (match ended 0-0 after extra time)
1990 West Germany beat Argentina 1-0
1986 Argentina beat West Germany 3-2
1982 Italy beat West Germany 3-1
1978 Argentina beat the Netherlands 3-1*
1974 West Germany beat the Netherlands 2-1
1970 Brazil beat Italy 4-1
1966 England beat West Germany 4-2*
1962 Brazil beat Czechoslovakia 3-1
1958 Brazil beat Sweden 5-2
1954 West Germany beat Hungary 3-2
1950 Uruguay beat Brazil 2-1**
1938 Italy beat Hungary 4-2
1934 Italy beat Czechoslovakia 2-1*
1930 Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2
* match won during extra time
**Tournament decided by four-team round robin stage rather than a two team final.
