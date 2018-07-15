France coach and players react to World Cup victory

PARIS/MOSCOW (Reuters) - France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the soccer World Cup on Sunday, handing them their second victory in the competition after a successful campaign on home soil in 1998.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates winning the World Cup with Alphonse Areola and Blaise Matuidi REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Following are comments, quotes and reactions from the French coach, players.

France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

NATIONAL COACH DIDIER DESCHAMPS

“It is really beautiful. It is marvelous. We did not play a great match but we showed a strong mental quality.

“We also scored four goals. We merit it. I am very happy for this team. We are coming from very far and it has not always been easy, but thanks to hard work, they are here and are on top of the world for the next four years.”

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN, SCORER OF A PENALTY

“I don’t know where I am, it is great... Very happy. It was a difficult match. Croatia play a great game. We started timidly. We knew it was a World Cup Final. We got into the game and on counter attacks, we made the difference. Very happy. We look forward to lifting the cup and taking it to France.”