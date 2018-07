MOSCOW (Reuters) - Four intruders ran on to the pitch from the stands during the second half of the soccer World Cup final in Moscow between Croatia and France, briefly interrupting the game on Sunday, Reuters witnesses said.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 Stewards chase pitch invaders REUTERS/Carl Recine

The game continued after the people were stopped by stewards and removed from the pitch.