MOSCOW (Reuters) - Members of the punk rock band ‘Pussy Riot’ were wearing police uniforms when they ran onto the pitch during the second half of the soccer World Cup final on Sunday, Reuters photographs showed.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 Stewards apprehend a pitch invader as Croatia's Dejan Lovren reacts REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The two men and two women briefly interrupted the match between Croatia and France before being removed by authorities.