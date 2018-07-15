FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2018 / 7:41 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Factbox: The anti-Kremlin punk group behind World Cup pitch invasion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The World Cup final between France and Croatia in Moscow was briefly interrupted when three people affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch before being hauled off by stewards.

Here are some details about the group:

**The all-woman protest group Pussy Riot gained prominence in 2012 when they performed a “punk prayer” in Moscow’s main Orthodox cathedral in a protest against President Vladimir Putin.

**Three activists were prosecuted for the performance on charges of hooliganism and inciting religious hatred.

**Activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova spent nearly two years in prison.

**They were released three months early in December 2013 under an amnesty to mark the 20th anniversary of Russia’s constitution.

**In February 2014, Pussy Riot’s activists released a music video criticizing Russia’s staging of the Winter Olympic Games in the southern city of Sochi.

**The video included clips from an incident in Sochi when Cossacks beat activists with a whip as they tried to perform a song beside a wall covered in the Sochi Games logos.

**In 2014, activist Tolokonnikova helped co-found Russian website MediaZona which focuses on criminal justice news.

**In 2015, the group released their first song in English, a musical tribute to Eric Garner, an unarmed black man whose death in a police chokehold in the United States sparked wide protests against police violence.

**They recorded the song, “I Can’t Breathe,” in New York after a grand jury decided not to indict a white New York City police officer in Garner’s death.

Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
