MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday Russia could be proud of having organized the soccer World Cup.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 FIFA president Gianni Infantino, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of France Emmanuel Macron during the presentation REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

He was speaking at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow soon after France beat Croatia 4-2 in the tournament final.

“The final was wonderful,” Russian news agencies cited Putin as saying.