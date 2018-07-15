FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2018 / 6:49 PM / in 2 hours

Russia to extend soccer fans' visa-free regime to end-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will extend its visa-free travel regime for foreign soccer fans until the end of 2018, President Vladimir Putin said after the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 President of Russia Vladimir Putin on the pitch after the medals ceremony REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Russia allowed soccer fans to travel to Russia without visas to attend the World Cup once they obtained fan IDs that were issued to supporters with match tickets.

“I think we will do the following: for foreign fans who currently have fan IDs, we will give them multi-entry visa-free travel until the end of the year,” Putin told reporters.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Christian Lowe

