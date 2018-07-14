Reuters World Cup Team of the Tournament

(Reuters) - On the eve of Sunday’s World Cup final between France and Croatia, Reuters Sports writers have chosen their team of the tournament:

France's Hugo Lloris makes a save. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Hugo Lloris (France)

Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

Harry Maguire (England)

Diego Godin (Uruguay)

Lucas Hernandez (France)

Paul Pogba (France)

Soccer Football - World Cup - Semi Final - Croatia v England - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 11, 2018 Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko celebrates after the match REUTERS/Darren Staples

Luka Modric (Croatia)

N’Golo Kante (France)

Eden Hazard (Belgium)

Edinson Cavani (Uruguay)

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Substitutes

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark)

Kieran Trippier (England)

Slideshow (2 Images)

Yerry Mina (Colombia)

Andreas Granqvist (Sweden)

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)

Denis Cheryshev (Russia)

Hirving Lozano (Mexico)

Philippe Coutinho (Brazil)

Coach - Didier Deschamps (France)

Deschamps was criticized for leaving out some big names but there was method in his madness. His side was balanced and played for each other and while France were not always attractive they were always in control. If the French beat Croatia in Moscow the former Olympique de Marseille and Juventus midfielder will join Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer as only the third man to both play for and coach a World Cup-winning side.