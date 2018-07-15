FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2018 / 3:55 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

VAR used for first time in World Cup final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was used for the first time in a World Cup final to award France a 38th-minute penalty which Antoine Griezmann scored to give them a 2-1 lead over Croatia on Sunday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 General view of the scoreboard showing a possible penalty review by VAR REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Referee Nestor Pitana was alerted to a possible handball and after checking the off-field screen he decided Ivan Perisic had handled the ball in trying to clear a French set-piece.

The match at the Luzhniki Stadium had already seen the first own goal in a World Cup final when the ball flicked off Croatia striker Mario Manduzkic and past his own keeper to put France 1-0 up after 18 minutes.

FIFA has declared the use of VAR at the World Cup in Russia a success.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond

