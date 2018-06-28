Factbox: France vs. Argentina

(Reuters) - France play Argentina in a last 16 game at the World Cup on Saturday.

When: Saturday, June 30, 1700 local time (1400 GMT / 10 AM ET)

Where: Kazan Arena

Capacity: 42,873

Referee: To be announced

Key stats:

- Didier Deschamps will become the France coach with the most games in charge when he sits on the bench for the 80th time, beating Raymond Domenech’s record.

- Five Paris St Germain players could feature in the game with Argentina’s Giovani Lo Celso and Angel Di Maria and France’s Presnel Kimpembe, Kylian Mbappe and Alphonse Areola. Only Mbappe and Di Maria are likely to start, though.

- France have never beaten Argentina at a World Cup or in any competitive game.

- The fixture is the first between two previous world champions at Russia 2018.

- Argentina have won the World Cup twice (1978, 1986), France once (1998).

- The Argentina team feature their all-time goalscorer (Lionel Messi, 65) and their all-time most capped player (Javier Mascherano, 146).

- Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain has not scored for his country in his last eight games.

- Six Argentina players (Ever Banega, Gabriel Mercado, Javier Mascherano, Lionel Messi, Marcos Acuna and Nicolas Otamendi) and three France players (Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi and Corentin Tolisso) are one booking away from a one-match ban.

- France have only scored two goals in open play in the group phase. They have not conceded a goal in open play in the group phase for the first time since 1998, when they went on to win the trophy on home soil.

Previous meetings: France and Argentina have met 11 times. Argentina won six games, France two, with three draws.