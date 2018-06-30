Di Maria stunner leaves Argentina level with France at halftime

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - Angel Di Maria unleashed a stunning long-range strike in the 41st minute to draw Argentina level at 1-1 against France at halftime of their round of 16 World Cup clash on Saturday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - France vs Argentina - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 30, 2018 Argentina's Angel Di Maria scores their first goal past Argentina's Franco Armani REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Di Maria’s brilliant goal canceled out a 13th minute penalty converted by France striker Antoine Griezmann at the Kazan Arena.

The penalty was awarded after Marcos Rojo brought down Kylian Mbappe in the area after the France forward made a searing break from midfield.