June 16, 2018 / 11:08 AM / in 43 minutes

France and Australia goalless at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - France were held 0-0 at halftime by Australia in their World Cup Group C opener as their expected domination failed to materialize at the Kazan Arena on Saturday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - France vs Australia - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 16, 2018 France's Antoine Griezmann in action REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Kylian Mbappe, forming a fearsome attacking trio with Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, tormented the Australia defense early on but the Socceroos held firm.

Bert van Marwijk’s Australia team even had the best chance in the 17th minute when Aaron Mooy’s free kick took slight deflections off team mate Mathew Leckie and France’s Corentin Tolisso, forcing Hugo Lloris to tip the ball away.

Writing by Julien Pretot in Rostov-on-Don; Editing by Ken Ferris

